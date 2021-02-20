Jennison Associates LLC Sells 142,307 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142,307 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC opened at $297.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.08 and a 200 day moving average of $312.71. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $367.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

