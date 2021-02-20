Jennison Associates LLC Sells 25,444 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

NYSE:BHP opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $76.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

