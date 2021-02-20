Jennison Associates LLC Sells 26,772 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Moelis & Company worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

