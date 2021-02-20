Jennison Associates LLC Sells 69,035 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,035 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trinity Industries worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:TRN opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -647.00 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $33.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.