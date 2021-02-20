Jennison Associates LLC Sells 78,752 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,752 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 5.03% of Mayville Engineering worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEC opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $296.27 million, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.61.

MEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

