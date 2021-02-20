Jennison Associates LLC Sells 9,496 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA opened at $47.19 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.94.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

