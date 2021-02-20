Jennison Associates LLC Takes $11.35 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.18 and a 200 day moving average of $167.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $211.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

