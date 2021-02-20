Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 420,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 129.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 426,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 13.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,047,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $35.95 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

