Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344,581 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

