Jetcoin (JET) Price Up 43.8% This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $486,145.74 and approximately $1.26 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.00833701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.38 or 0.04810850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

