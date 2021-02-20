Jibrel Network Hits One Day Volume of $132,004.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $132,004.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.97 or 0.00832834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00043123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.35 or 0.04787066 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.