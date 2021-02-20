Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after buying an additional 1,049,354 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after buying an additional 795,388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after buying an additional 630,938 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,188,000 after buying an additional 603,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after buying an additional 475,162 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $56.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

