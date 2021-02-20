Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

