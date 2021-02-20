Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,247,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289,692 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,455,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

