Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGQRF)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 6,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 22,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Josemaria Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGQRF)

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.