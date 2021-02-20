JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $148.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

