JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 136,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

