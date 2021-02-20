JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

