Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Up 3%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB) shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68. 9,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 5,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.43.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.