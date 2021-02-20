JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.26 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 69.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 97.2% against the US dollar. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $63.20 million and $22.26 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.49 or 0.00480468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00082011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.66 or 0.00410755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026560 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

