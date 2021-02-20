Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Jumbo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

