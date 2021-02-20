Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,462 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

