JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0675 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. JUST has a market capitalization of $152.63 million and approximately $177.84 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.51 or 0.00492255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00070099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00077551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00413875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026632 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

