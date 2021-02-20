JustLiquidity (JUL) Market Capitalization Achieves $63.70 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $63.70 million and approximately $28.07 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $145.81 or 0.00257568 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.90 or 0.00476783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00088417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00078613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.54 or 0.00396655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00027106 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,869 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

