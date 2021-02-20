JustLiquidity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.23 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $158.70 or 0.00277585 BTC on major exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $69.33 million and $22.23 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,869 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

