Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) vs. Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Critical Comparison

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Kadmon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals $392.76 million 3.97 $113.06 million $2.10 14.10 Kadmon $5.09 million 170.17 -$61.37 million ($0.74) -6.82

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kadmon. Kadmon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supernus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Kadmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals 27.09% 20.02% 9.67% Kadmon -768.36% -85.07% -46.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Kadmon shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Kadmon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadmon has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Kadmon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kadmon 0 0 5 0 3.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.56%. Kadmon has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.23%. Given Kadmon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Kadmon on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy. Its product candidates comprise SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed phase III clinical trial that is used for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression; SPN-604 extended release oxcarbazepine, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of bipolar disorder; and SPN-817 that is in phase I clinical trial to treat severe pediatric epilepsy disorders. The company markets its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers and distributors. It has a development and option agreement with Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to conduct a phase II clinical program for NV-5138 in treatment-resistant depression. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; ribavirin, a nucleoside Inhibitor to treat hepatitis; and CLOVIQUE, a trientine hydrochloride capsules for the treatment of Wilson's disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Nano Terra, Inc. and Dyax Corp. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.