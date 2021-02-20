Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,405 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

MSFT opened at $240.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.65. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

