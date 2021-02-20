KARMA (KARMA) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.09 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. One KARMA token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $14.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

