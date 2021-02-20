KARMA Trading 71.7% Lower Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One KARMA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $20.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

