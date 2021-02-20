Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.56. 47,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 20,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPCPY)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and mobile banking services.

