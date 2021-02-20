Kava.io Market Capitalization Tops $276.52 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $276.52 million and approximately $105.62 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for $4.72 or 0.00008368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.08 or 0.00249873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.65 or 0.02953635 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,783,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

