KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

KBR stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in KBR by 4,599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in KBR by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

