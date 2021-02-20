Kcash (KCASH) Market Cap Hits $13.51 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and $4.29 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 15% against the dollar.
About Kcash
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kcash Token Trading
