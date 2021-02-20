Keep4r (KP4R) Market Capitalization Achieves $703,884.62

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for $8.95 or 0.00016020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $703,884.62 and $80,610.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.00459422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00079200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00064562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00396481 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

