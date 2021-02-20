KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits Market Cap of $21.97 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $603.07 or 0.01068981 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $6.97 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.54 or 0.00484869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00069164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00086658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00065955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00076938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00405892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027896 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

