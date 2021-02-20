Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,384 shares of company stock valued at $314,429. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

