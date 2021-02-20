KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.39. 3,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 10,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 1.68% of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.