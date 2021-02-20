Kin Price Tops $0.0001 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Kin has a market cap of $111.64 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.05 or 0.00454294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00064138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010638 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.