Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0911

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $41,342.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00472387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00081625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.00407241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

