Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

