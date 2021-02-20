Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLPEF shares. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

