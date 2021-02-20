Klever Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Klever token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $46.88 million and $3.11 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00472387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00081625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.00407241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025980 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

