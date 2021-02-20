Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0322 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $23,247.10 and approximately $290.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

