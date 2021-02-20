Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Down 1%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 401.20 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29). 259,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 200,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409 ($5.34).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 422.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of £333.30 million and a P/E ratio of -184.09.

In other Knights Group news, insider Balbinder Singh Johal sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total value of £1,170,000 ($1,528,612.49).

About Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

