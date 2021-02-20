Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) Shares Up 60%

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) shares shot up 60% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 177,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 44,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) Company Profile (CVE:KBY)

Kona Bay Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet-based training applications and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Internet Applications and Other Activities. The Internet Application segment focuses on the sale of educational products. The Other Activities segment provides website and application hosting services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.