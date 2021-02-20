Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stake Reduced by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.07% of Kornit Digital worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $119.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -746.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

