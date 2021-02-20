KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) alerts:

KPT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) stock opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$100.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.47. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.70.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.