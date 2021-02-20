KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $38.04. Approximately 2,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 23.08% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

