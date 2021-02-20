KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.67. Approximately 3,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.00% of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

