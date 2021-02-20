Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 8.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.50. 175,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,411,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Specifically, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.